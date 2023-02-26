Mexico.- The February 25, 2018, Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann welcomed their daughter Kailani Ochmann Derbez into the worldwho this 2023 is turning five years old and could not celebrate it better with his parents.

They caused great surprise, but also admiration, Aislinn and Mauricio by being seen together as a family to commemorate another year of the life of their little Kailani, unleashing a strong nostalgia among their fans and those who have followed them for a long time.

We invite you to read:

Kailani’s parents They put aside any kind of difference being separated to unite for a very special reason and that is that on the fifth birthday of the little girl they looked extremely happy together and showed the chemistry they still maintain.

Through Instagram, Aislinn Derbez shared a couple of photos with Mauricio Ochmann and his daughter Kailani, wishing him the best of birthdays and detailed: “Building the family that we are today has been a journey full of love, challenges, depth, growth , expansion and fun”.

Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann celebrate their daughter’s birthday as a family and unleash all kinds of reactions

We invite you to read:

As expected, the former couple unleashed all kinds of reactions when they were seen together again and between comments many expressed their desire to see them together again and the great chemistry that both have despite the passage of time. It should be remembered that it was in 2020 when Aislinn and Mau announced their separation after several years together.

Given the large number of comments about a possible return as a couple, none of those involved have spoken.