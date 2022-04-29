Solidarity t-shirt to pay homage to mothers affected by amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and all mothers, while helping to support the care of people with ALS. It is the initiative of the Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association (Aisla) which, on the occasion of Mother’s Day celebrated on May 8, makes available on its solidarity shop (https://www.negoziosolidaleaisla.it/), the ‘T-shirts wow’, a collection of t-shirts dedicated to the mother, designed and created by the Cremona section, and hand-painted by Martina Capolupo.

The young Cremonese artist has selected original subjects and ordinary situations to pay homage to the many women who deal with work, home and family every day. With love, dedication and, above all, tirelessly. Hence the title of “T-shirts wow!”: Because in front of mothers of every generation one can only exclaim their wonder. “Like a kite without a rope, and a butterfly without wings, my mother taught me to fly with dreams”: in the words of William H. McMurry III, Aisla tells in particular the love of all mothers who, although imprisoned in their body from the ALS, they continue to move their unconditional love for their children. The many mothers with ALS are a great expression of that love which is a sign of conjunction between heaven and earth. It is the love that she looks at, that embraces with the heart, that protects and that pushes the gaze towards the sky, beyond the limit.

On Tuesday 3 May, on the occasion of the market organized by Coldiretti in Piazza Marconi in Cremona, under the Consorzio Agrario arcades, the ‘Magliette Wow’ will be available at the Aisla stand, from 8.30 to 12.00. In addition to the t-shirts, you can also find many other original and strictly handmade products.