With the high cost of living and the rising cost of electricity, winter appears to be more difficult to deal with, especially for the families of patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. For this the Aisla’s good Christmas (Italian Association SLA), in placing the value of the family at the center, this year launches the initiative of “precious gifts like a smile“which, purchased in the Aisla solidarity shop, are intended to support services for families.

“Life is beautiful,” says La testimonial Silvia Codispoti in the video that launches the Aisla solidarity Christmas campaign for people with ALS who usually live in their homes, where it is possible to maintain bonds, relationships, affections and where electricity is a vital resource. It is impossible – Aisla underlines in a note – rationalize the use of technological aids such as the cough machine and eye communicators which, to date, are not included in the electrical bonus. “These machines are in effect an integral part of my body, extensions of my person – he declares Michele La Pusata, vice president of the association – Renouncing or limiting the use of these organs would mean performing a real amputation. And for us, who already enjoy the minimum and indispensable vital requirements to be declared alive, it is impossible to be able to give up these aids “.

The economic impoverishment that the ALS imposes – continues Aisla – it is also one of the reasons for the major crisis that impacts on families already heavily conditioned in significant changes in home relationships. The same caregiver, usually a family member, inevitably puts his personal needs in the background in favor of the loved one. Not only. As demonstrated by the ‘Baobab’ study, carried out in collaboration with the Mediolanum Onlus Foundation, it is not to be underestimated how coexistence with the disease also affects the development of minors. After all, one’s identity, self-awareness and empathy with others are all aspects that are formed starting from the family nucleus that Aisla intends to support also this Christmas, even with precious gifts such as a smile.