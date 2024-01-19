A few days before World Hug Day which is celebrated on January 21st, Aisla – Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association, received a donation of 51 thousand euros from Galbusera to be allocated to research. For patients affected by the rare disease it is a real hug, a sincere and pure gesture that can make a big difference. Launched in November 2023, the 'Il Buon Gusto della Ricerca' campaign, promoted by Galbusera, saw significant participation, which led to the collection of 37 thousand euros thanks to the sale of Caffaril chocolates at the symbolic price of 1 euro. The company then chose to integrate the amount collected to bring it to 51 thousand euros.