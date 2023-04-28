“There’s no better way to celebrate Aisla’s 40 years than with two successes. Very important objectives have been achieved, the result of alliances that Aisla has always had with political institutions and scientific research. The recognition of the Tofersen drug is these days, and we will push our entire community, from the moment of diagnosis of the disease, to access the genetic test, giving support and help so that this can happen. We are also grateful to Deputy Minister Bellucci for having accepted the urgency of our needs. The issuing of the INPS guidelines is very important for our community, we have been fighting for more than ten years to obtain this recognition, and today it has finally arrived. This will lead to protection, a guarantee for our people, who will already find themselves facing a new life with the challenges of this disease”. So at Adnkronos Fulvia Massimelli, president of Aisla, the Italian amyotrophic lateral sclerosis association, who is celebrating her 40th birthday today. An important milestone marked by a rich program of conferences and events at the Blue Village of Novarello (No). In fact, the activity of the association began right in the Piedmontese city.