Aisla, the Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association, celebrates its 40 years of activity where it all began, in Novara. And it is here that he returns to his hometown a free telemonitoring service, exclusively dedicated to people with ALS, but also and above all to those who live with them every suffering, fear and expectation with respect to the path of the disease. The Nia project, this is the name of the initiative, is created and promoted in collaboration with Nemo Lab and will be officially presented on Friday 28 April, on the occasion of the association’s 40th anniversary celebrations.

“ALS is a progressive disease that cannot wait – says Fulvia Massimelli, national president of Aisla – If time is lost in treatment, it is impossible to recover it. This is why we strongly believe in telemonitoring, just as we will continue to look for every way to continue staying close to every family, so that no one feels abandoned in sickness”.

For people forced to live with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, it is vital to ensure continuity of care, recalls a note. ALS, which affects 6,000 people in Italy, of which 425 in Piedmont and 105 in the province of Novara alone, is a highly disabling and rapidly progressive disease. It is no coincidence that it is considered highly complex in care, because those affected need a multidisciplinary management of multiple functional areas: from respiratory to motor, nutritional and communication aspects, up to affecting all the psychological, ethical and social aspects of the ‘existence. A disease, in short, which not only mortifies the body, but upsets the entire family balance. The experience of Covid-19 in recent years has shown how important it is to find new solutions to stay close to the most fragile people and protect them from any possible risk. Hence the Nia project, a system developed in collaboration with Nemo Lab, the first Italian hub for the development of highly specialized technological research programs and projects that respond to the complex needs of those experiencing neurodegenerative and neuromuscular pathologies, such as ALS, Sma (spinal muscular atrophy) and neuromuscular dystrophies.

Nemo Lab – reads the note – introduces a new way of doing research, which was born in the wake of the experience of multidisciplinary management gained by the Nemo Clinical Centers, joining the vocation of doing social enterprise of the Gino Mattarelli Consortium (Cgm), which for 34 years it has been coordinating the activity of cooperatives and social enterprises throughout the national territory. Conceived by Smart Health Innovation Lab, one of the 10 laboratories of Nemo Lab, Nia aims to empower the patient and encourage their participation in the treatment process. The constant observation of the state of health at a distance thus becomes a concrete support for the monitoring of clinical and functional parameters, thanks to which the doctors themselves can be supported in the evaluations, foreseeing the possible complications that the disease often imposes.

The data collected in the pilot phases launched in the last two years in Brescia and Rome have revealed the possibility of the program to prevent acute situations and improper access to emergency rooms or, even worse, to intensive care. This confirms Aisla’s willingness to continue to be alongside the institutions, including through initiatives to optimize public resources.

From today it is possible to join the program by completing it online at https://bit.ly/NIAnovara or by writing to [email protected] “Knowing how to read reality and its changes – concludes Massimelli – to continuously learn how to be useful and how to generate value for the community”. The appointment with the initiatives of the 40th year of Aisla’s life is at 3 pm at the Novarello Villaggio Azzurro Congress Center (Granozzo con Monticello), where it will be possible to view the monitoring tool and understand how it works.