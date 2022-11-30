Over 200 million euros (to be precise 213, ed) disbursed in 2022 with ‘Operation Relief’ for interventions aimed at the families of patients with ALS. This is, in summary, the outcome of Aisla, committed to improving the quality of life of people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Record numbers – details a note – also for the extraordinary contribution of Aisla: 298 members who requested access on the occasion of the National ALS Day on 18 September last.

“I feel proud to have supported and together with the whole SLA community to have believed in ‘Operation Relief’ – says Fulvia Massimelli, president of Aisla -. Intercepting a need also means listening to it. But we must listen to it with the generosity of the heart”. In recent years the Association – continues the note – has always been active in responding concretely to the needs of families with the offer of multiple services: equipped transport, purchase or rental of aids necessary for the home; support for lidos organized for assisted bathing; psychological support, home physiotherapy, as well as direct payment of bills or family assistants in times of need.

But that of September 2022 – continues Aisla – was a competition of generosity that went far beyond just giving and which brought us back to the deepest sense of being a community. The extraordinary contribution included a non-refundable donation, an exceptional measure never adopted so far. With the aim of sharing economically the extra costs of the expensive energy, Aisla is committed to providing concrete answers in support of its members affected by ALS.

The serious economic and energy crisis that our country is going through – continues the note – is causing serious consequences on the lives of many people affected by the disease. According to Arera, bills have increased further since October, by more than 100% compared to the last quarter. This situation, in addition to what was reported to the Aisla listening center and the constant monitoring of offices and sections present throughout the national territory, led the Association to identify an extraordinary, simple and effective tool to support its members affected by ALS. With a view to community care, Aisla, with a spirit of co-responsibility, wanted to preserve the values ​​of the common good, active solidarity and concretely contribute to reducing the economic impact on families.

Not only. This intervention has also made it possible to promote scientific research and the fundamental rights of the patient. In fact, the initiative has contributed to increasing the data that continues to be collected on the first national ALS Registry, a valuable tool for patients, researchers and clinicians, which aims to collect updated data on the history of the disease in a single national database , encourage research activities and the development of new treatments.

“Aisla’s journey continues and with 2023 the association is preparing to achieve a great goal: 40 years of activity – concludes Massimelli -. On our journey we bring together the responsibility of thinking that behind the numbers there are always people and their stories. We like to be solid and concrete, but also generative. Next 2 December, on the eve of International Disability Day, we will announce an important technological research project that will write a new page in our history. Being a member of Aisla also means becoming builders of inclusive communities and capable of seeing true strength in fragility”.