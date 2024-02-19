Aisi, the post-Parente era and Meloni's race against time in view of the G7

Georgie Melonsin view of the next one G7 Italian-led, does not want to be caught unprepared. This is why the prime minister is accelerating for an important one appointment, that of the new director of AISI, the internal security agency. For eight years the Aisi – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – it is driven by Mario Relative, whose mandate has already been extended in the past and is expiring. So now there is a need to make a decision especially for the upcoming G7 which will be held in June Puglia. Therefore the intent would be to speed up and search for and indicate a name that will become executive from June 16, Parente's last day. In the buildings there is a lot of discussion these days about one internal solution.

Today in pole position – continues Il Fatto – there would be the two current deputy directors of Aisi and Dis respectively, Giuseppe Del Deo and Bruno Valense. In addition to the two candidates, someone also mentions the name Salvatore Place. General of the Carabinieri Army Corps, Luongo arrives from the Ministry of Defense where he held the position of head of the legislative office of the ministry. TO December 2023 he was appointed commander of the Interregional Army “Podgora”, on which the departments of Lazio, Marche, Tuscany, Sardinia and Umbria depend. More than at AISI – according to what Il Fatto reports – however, he would be a man liked by Minister Guido Crosetto for an equally important nomination, that of commander of the carabinieri: Theo Luzi will in fact expire at November 2024.