



Says Geriatric Pregnancy Being a mother at the age of 35 or older is called geriatric pregnancy and this term is rarely used. Even after 35 years, many women have given birth to a healthy baby and there was no problem in their pregnancy as well.

It takes time to get into 37 Women have a limited amount of eggs at birth. On reaching around 30s, the number of eggs starts to decrease and their quality also decreases. At the same time, the eggs of older women are not fertilized like the eggs of young girls. If you are trying to conceive at the age of 37 and have not been successful in six months, then you should show your doctor.

Risk of gestational diabetes Gestational diabetes is called gestational diabetes. There is a higher risk of this in older women. Nutritious diet and exercise are very much needed at this time. Some medicines may also need to be taken. If gestational diabetes is not treated, the infant develops more quickly than usual, increasing the risk of injury during delivery. Gestational diabetes also increases risk such as premature birth, high blood pressure (preclampsia).

Cesarean delivery It is believed that older women are more likely to have a Caesarean delivery. After becoming a mother at the age of 37, there is a high risk of complications related to pregnancy, due to which a caesarean operation has to be done.

Baby weight At birth, the weight of the baby at birth may be less than normal and the child may also have some chromosome problems, such as Down syndrome. In addition, there is a risk of miscarriage and stillbirth in old age.

What to do After getting a mother at the age of 37 and keep your pregnancy and child healthy, get your doctor checked regularly. If you have any disease like diabetes or high blood pressure then it is very important to have a checkup. It is also necessary to keep teeth and gums healthy as it reduces the risk of preterm birth and low birth weight of the baby. Eat nutritious and balanced diet for healthy pregnancy. Feed lots of fruits and vegetables. Eat whole grains, beans, lean meats and low fat dairy products.

