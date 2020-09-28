In today’s modern era, women prefer a career before marriage, in such a situation, they get married around the age of 30 and then get caught up to 35 while preparing their family life and doing family planning. In such a situation, it sometimes becomes a matter of concern for married couples that being pregnant at the age of 35 does not cause problems for mother and child. But let us tell you that many research has shown that women living a healthy lifestyle can give birth to a child even at the age of 35 with less risk.

A living example of this is Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who gave birth to her daughter Aaradhya at the age of 37. Therefore, you should not give up the hope of becoming a mother. At the same time, in this article today, we are going to tell you about what things should be kept in mind while conceiving after the age of 35 so that you can give birth to a healthy baby without risk. So what is the delay?

Consult medical before pregnancy: If you decide to conceive late, you should opt for pre-corporate counseling, preconception counseling, and frequent visits to your gynecologist with your partner. Before conceiving at the age of 35, doctors check your health and especially the health of the ovaries and hormonal levels. Therefore, pre-pregnancy counseling is very important for you.

Quit Smoking: Studies have shown that smoking adversely affects a woman’s fertility. Nicotine and other harmful toxins, which are inhaled, cause damage to the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and uterus, which can make conception difficult and lead to a steady decline in the quality of the egg.

Skip alcohol: Studies have shown that there is a direct correlation between drinking alcohol and declining fertility in women. That is why pregnant women are advised not to smoke and drink alcohol.

Limit your caffeine intake: Caffeine is a bad partner during pregnancy because it delays the process. Also, regular caffeine intake during pregnancy increases the likelihood of miscarriage. The possibility of miscarriage increases rapidly with late pregnancy. So stay away from caffeine.

Check your weight: Being overweight or underweight can adversely affect your pregnancy. If you are obese and are leading an unhealthy lifestyle, it can affect hormonal changes and affect ovulation. On the other hand, body fat percentage in underweight women may also suffer from anovulation (reduced or closed egg production). The reason for this is that the body needs 22 percent of body fat to help it ovulate regularly on time.

Have more sex: The doctor believes that in general fertility starts decreasing after 27 and after 37 years, it decreases considerably. In such a situation, if you are planning to have a child after 35, then have sex as often as possible.

Check Fertile Days: You can know the days of fertility according to your menstrual days. Doctors believe that if you have sex during the fertile period, your chances of getting pregnant increases.

Control your stress level: Stress does not directly affect conception. However, various irregularities due to stress such as insomnia, unhealthy eating, weight gain etc., affect the endocrine system and therefore alter hormone production and they inhibit ovulation.

Exercise regularly: If you are planning your pregnancy, start walking daily. This will increase the amount of oxygen in various parts of the body including the reproductive system, boost fertility and help in conception.

take vitamins: Doctors say that after the age of 35 there is an increased risk of abnormalities in the child. Therefore, the timely intake of prenatal vitamins by taking the advice of a doctor can effectively prevent this problem.

Control other health problems: If you are suffering from other health problems like diabetes, blood pressure or more complex PCOS, take special care to control these conditions to make conception easier.

Avoid environmental hazards: Apart from your health, your environment plays a huge role in helping you conceive. Stay away from chemicals and radiation while trying to conceive. This means limiting the use of electronic gadgets and those products.

Take special care of food: During conception try to get vitamins from natural food sources. These will nourish your system and help regulate hormone production for ovulation. Also make sure that the vegetables and fruits you consume are devoid of pesticides, as high levels of pesticides can slow down the conception process.

In particular, it is necessary for vegetarians to get vitamin B12, zinc and magnesium and folic acid through the diet because their vegetarian diet lacks fatty acids. At the same time, non-vegetarian women should consume more fish for fatty acids. In addition, sugar intake should be reduced.

Reduce cosmetic use: You may be surprised to know, but cosmetic products during pregnancy can cause birth defects in the fetus. The use of such products during conception may interrupt the entire process of fertilization. So stay away from them.