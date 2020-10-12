Amitabh Bachchan turned 78 on Sunday, October 11, and on this occasion, his own and loved ones also sent many wishes. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has also shared some pictures on Instagram, wishing Amitabh a birthday. Aishwarya has also done a post on behalf of Aaradhya, in which she is wishing her grandfather a birthday.

Aishwarya has posted a picture wishing Amitabh on her and Aaradhya’s birthday, showing Aishwarya and Aaradhya along with Amitabh. In this post, he wrote, ‘Happy birthday dear Dadaji-pa, lots of love. Stay healthy and relaxed and have lots of happiness.



In another post, Aaradhya is seen clinging to her grandfather. Wishing his beloved grandfather, it is written on behalf of Aaradhya, ‘Dadaji, love you always. Happy birthday my dear grandfather. ‘



Abhishek Bachchan also shared a childhood picture of his father Amitabh Bachchan on his Instagram account on Sunday night. With this picture, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, ‘Happy Birthday B! Love you pa. ‘ With this, he gave the hashtags – #theOG #MyHero # 78

On the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday, he went to his house outside Jalsa to show him. Big also came out of the house on the occasion of his birthday and met the fans. Due to Corona epidemic there was not much crowd outside his house but still some fans reached there to show love.