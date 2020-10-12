In another post, Aaradhya is seen clinging to her grandfather. Wishing his beloved grandfather, it is written on behalf of Aaradhya, ‘Dadaji, love you always. Happy birthday my dear grandfather. ‘
Abhishek Bachchan also shared a childhood picture of his father Amitabh Bachchan on his Instagram account on Sunday night. With this picture, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, ‘Happy Birthday B! Love you pa. ‘ With this, he gave the hashtags – #theOG #MyHero # 78
On the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday, he went to his house outside Jalsa to show him. Big also came out of the house on the occasion of his birthday and met the fans. Due to Corona epidemic there was not much crowd outside his house but still some fans reached there to show love.
