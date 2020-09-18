Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. After four years of marriage, Aishwarya was pregnant. Aishwarya kept a four-year gap between the marriage and the child. In such a situation, the question now arises that how much is it right to keep a gap between marriage and first pregnancy.

Pregnancy at the age of 20

Women should not be pregnant until the age of 20. According to the World Health Organization, fifteen to 19-year-old girls have the second highest cause of pregnancy difficulty and death during delivery. This age is also very important for career. Mentally and emotionally, even at this age, girls are not ready to give birth to children.

If you are married after the age of 18, then you should wait a few years to become a mother.



20 to 25 years old

Couples marrying at this age can have a baby plan as soon as possible. This is a good time to conceive. In these years, the quality of egg is very good and men’s sperm is also perfect, which is perfect for conceiving. At this age, it is not necessary to have a gap for baby after marriage.

25 to 30 years old

After marriage, you should not delay baby planning at all. You should conceive as soon as possible. After this age, women’s fertility power and egg quality start decreasing. So at this stage of age you should not wait at all to become a mother.



Ages 30 to 35

After marriage, you should get married as soon as possible. It will not be right for you to delay now. As age increases, the chances of women becoming pregnant begin to decrease. At this time, if one of the partners is not physically fit, then there can be a problem in conceiving. If there is a problem in men’s sperm at this age, then the infant is at risk of getting a disease like autism.

35 to 40 years old

Now you should get yourself and your partner tested before you become pregnant. This will be able to know if you are healthy to produce healthy children or not. Being pregnant at this age increases the risk of the child having Down syndrome and autism. At the same time, there is a risk of miscarriage among women.



How old was Aishwarya

Let us tell you that Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai became a mother at the age of 37 and there was no problem in her pregnancy or delivery, but the treatment that Aishwarya got, is not possible to get everyone, so keep in mind her age Keep the family planning after marriage while keeping.