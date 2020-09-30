It is difficult to be a working mother Aishwarya says that she became what she wanted to be. He says that becoming a working mother and balancing family and work is very difficult and challenging. Also read: Kajol raises children according to age

Solid food to Aradhya Aishwarya says that after marriage everyone wanted to know how much time she spend in the kitchen, when in fact she started going to the kitchen after the birth of the daughter. He started going to the kitchen to help Aaradhya get a solid diet.

What did Aishwarya give in solid food The actress says, 'I used to try to give different food to my daughter and slowly introduced her to every kind of test. When I started Aaradhya's solid diet, I knew what is the right nutrition. You can make a recipe yourself by mixing carb, protein and vegetables.

When should we start a solid diet You can start giving your baby solid food after he is six months old. However, there are some foods that are given to the child only when they are 9 or 12 months old. The infant drinks mother's milk for the first six months after birth.

How to give your baby solid food If the child has started to keep his head and neck straight, he is interested in your food and when he gets a spoon near the lips, he opens his mouth to eat, then understand that the baby is ready to take solid food.

What to give in solid food You can give puree of apple or banana to the child first. Apart from this, oatmeal and khichdi are also nutritious. Lentil water is also very beneficial for your baby.

Aishwarya considers Aaradhya her first and most important priority. Aaradhya is going to be 9 years old and for so many years, Aishwarya has done all the work for her daughter that a normal woman does for her child.