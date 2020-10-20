Ash does not like going to the gym Let me tell you that Ash does not like going to the gym! It may surprise you that how can Ash stay so fit without doing gym? Actually, Aishwarya is completely devoted to yoga and eating. Without yoga, her day does not start and following her diet chart is part of her routine, which she never cheats.

Ash’s fitness routine – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once said in her interview that after jogging and brisk walk, she regularly does a 45-minute yoga session. She goes to the gym only 2 days a week when it is very important. – To avoid boredom, Aishwarya sometimes does cardio exercises at home. Additionally, they often include power yoga in their yoga sessions.

This diet routine keeps Aishwarya fit The day of Aishwarya begins with lime and honey in lukewarm water. -Her busyness, Aishwarya never skips breakfast. They say that breakfast should be taken for healthy life and fitness. Aishwarya prefers protein and fiber-rich foods in breakfast. So that the body gets energy for the whole day and remains energetic at the beginning of the day.

Ash stays away from this food Let us tell you that Aishwarya, who does not allow herself to dominate the lines of age, stays away from fast food, deep fried food and junk foods. -Because this type of food increases the amount of fat in the body, it increases laziness in the body and also spoils the digestive system. Which directly impacts your beauty and health.

Ash likes to eat like this – Aishwarya Rai never takes too much food at one go. Rather, he likes to take healthy diet many times in small miles. – By eating food like this, the body gets a lot of benefits. Because the digestive system is able to digest and absorb food properly. This gives your body full nutrition of the food you eat.

Ash likes lunch and dinner – Aishwarya likes to have salad, boiled vegetables, lentils and chapattis. Their lunch usually includes a similar meal. At the same time, Aishwarya likes to have very light food at dinner. These include salad, boiled vegetables and grains. Aishwarya loves to have dinner. Doctors also say that eating late at night damages health rather than benefits.

The confluence of beauty, perfection and acting is named Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. At the same time, Aishwarya 45 Plus, considered just glamor doll, is also the most beautiful actress of Bollywood. Because when it comes to this beauty, it is incomplete without mention of Aishwarya.