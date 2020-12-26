Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been sharing very beautiful pictures ever since she came on Instagram. Fans too like these pictures of Aishwarya’s share. Now on the occasion of Christmas too, Aishwarya has shared a very beautiful picture with daughter Aaradhya. In this picture, not only Aaradhya looks very cute but Aishwarya is also looking very beautiful.

On the occasion of Christmas, both Aishwarya and Aaradhya are seen in red dress. Sharing this picture, Aishwarya wrote, ‘Merry Christmas and all our love forever’. See, this picture of Aishwarya and Aaradhya:



Recently, Aishwarya shared a picture on the anniversary of her parents with a picture of her mother and father. Earlier, Aishwarya also shared beautiful pictures on Aaradhya’s 9th birthday.



Talking about the work front, Aishwarya last appeared in the film ‘Fanney Khan’ with Anil Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao. The film was released in August 2018. Fans have been waiting for the announcement of Aishwarya’s next film since this film.

