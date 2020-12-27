Bollywood actor Salman Khan is celebrating his 55th birthday today. On this occasion, celebs and fans are congratulating them for their social birthday. Salman Khan is also a bachelor at the stage of age but his girlfriends are always discussed. Many actresses including Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif have dated Salman Khan but their life-long relationship with no one could be established.

Aishwarya Rai

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai came close to each other during the shooting of the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. But the relationship of both did not last long. Aishwarya’s parents were against her relationship with Salman. Salman Khan wanted to marry Aishwarya Rai but that could not happen. Amidst this relationship, Salman Khan went to the US to meet his ex girlfriend Somi Ali and she became angry when Aishwarya Rai came to know about this. Both of them started fighting. However, in those days, Aishwarya was in the early stages of her career and did not want to get married. It is also said that Aishwarya also accused Salman of assaulting her. After this, the two separated in 2012.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif’s affair with Salman Khan is not hidden from anyone. Salman launched Katrina Kaif from the film Maine Pyar Kyon Kiya. The two had become very close to each other, but in the meantime, Salman Khan’s growing closeness with Katrina Kaif from Ranbir Kapoor did not go well and both of them had a breakup. However, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have worked together in many films even after the breakup.

Sangeeta Bijlani

The news of Salman’s relationship with Sangeeta Bijlani was very much discussed. Salman had decided to marry Sangeeta. Wedding cards were printed, but Salman refused days before the wedding. Sangeeta then married cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin. Though separated, Sangeeta and Samalan Khan are good friends. Sangeeta also visits Salman’s house.

Somi Ali

Somi Ali has also dated Salman Khan. The two are said to have fallen in love with each other in the 90s, but Somi Ali had a breakup with them due to Salman Khan’s poor attitude.

Yuliya Vantur

Salman Khan’s name has also been attached to the Romanian model Yulia Vantur. Yuliya is very close to Salman’s family. He is often seen in Salman’s family function. Yulia was staying at the Salman Khan farmhouse during the lockdown. However, Salman never spoke openly about his relationship with Yulia.