Can become a mother at this age
Yes, women can be pregnant even after the age of 45 years. However, it is a bit difficult to conceive naturally in this age. Fertility is the best for women after the age of 20, and the fertility power incidence starts after the age of 30.
It rapidly declines after 40 because a woman’s ovaries contain a certain number of eggs, and the number of eggs starts decreasing as they age.
These leftover eggs may have chromosomal abnormalities or be at risk of miscarriage. The older the age, the more problems there will be in pregnancy.
This means that it will be difficult for many women to conceive naturally at the age of 45, but not impossible.
Chances of being pregnant after 47
There are 25 to 30 percent chance of a woman being pregnant in her 20s and early 30s in healthy couples. After the age of 35, the chances of getting naturally pregnant are 15 percent and after 40 it is reduced to 5 percent. After the age of 45, it is difficult to conceive naturally and any fertility treatment needs help.
Pregnant options after 47
If you want to become pregnant after the age of 45, you may need IVF help. In addition, many extracts undergo freezing and are pregnant at an older age. Eggs are freeze eggs of good quality in egg freezing and these eggs are implanted when they want to become mothers.
Chromosomal screening of the fetus is recommended when pregnant with IVF after 40.
Symptoms of pregnancy in 47
The symptoms of pregnancy are the same at any age. You may have morning sickness (nausea and vomiting), fatigue, craving, constipation and flatulence during pregnancy, heartburn, chest pain, pain and back pain, swelling and frequent urination while you are pregnant.
The higher the age, the greater the pain and other health problems.
