Can become a mother at this age

Yes, women can be pregnant even after the age of 45 years. However, it is a bit difficult to conceive naturally in this age. Fertility is the best for women after the age of 20, and the fertility power incidence starts after the age of 30.

It rapidly declines after 40 because a woman’s ovaries contain a certain number of eggs, and the number of eggs starts decreasing as they age.

These leftover eggs may have chromosomal abnormalities or be at risk of miscarriage. The older the age, the more problems there will be in pregnancy.

This means that it will be difficult for many women to conceive naturally at the age of 45, but not impossible.

Also read: Trying to conceive, then leave these bad habits today