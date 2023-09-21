Who is Aisha Al Khattabi?
- Aisha is the youngest daughter of the mujahid from the Rif region in northern Morocco, who fought the French occupation.
- The late Aisha Al-Khattabi was born in 1942, during her father’s exile. She also lived with him in Cairo before his death, choosing to return to Morocco.
- According to the website of the National Council for Human Rights in Morocco, Aisha Al-Khattabi obtained a baccalaureate degree from the American Institute for Girls in Cairo. During her lifetime, she worked as a consultant at the Abdul Karim Al-Khattabi Foundation.
- She served as director of the Villa Clara Clinic in Casablanca from 1991 to 2006. During the seventies, she was an active member of the Islamic Society for Ihsan.
Abdul Karim Al-Khattabi, “Lion of the Countryside”
- Abdel Karim Al-Khattabi is a prominent figure in contemporary history. He is nicknamed the “Lion of the Rif” by Moroccans, and recognized as “Sidi Mohand” by the people of the Moroccan countryside.
- Historically, he is known as Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Khattabi, a hero of the Moroccan resistance against the occupation and who resisted the strongest colonial powers in the Battle of Anwal..
- After graduating from the University of Al-Qarawiyyin, he returned to the city of Melilla and worked as a teacher, then a judge, and then a judge in 1914. After the death of his father, he assumed the leadership of the Beni and Riagel tribe, in northern Morocco..
- Historians unanimously agree that he is one of the major symbols in the history of Moroccan resistance against occupation in the first half of the twentieth century. Thanks to his heroism and noble morals that were transmitted through history books, he became a symbol of steadfastness and pride that is still preserved in the memory of the people of the countryside and the entire Moroccan people..
