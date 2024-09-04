Aisha Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, confirmed that the Authority is inspired by the vision of the wise leadership for the future of Dubai as an incentive for its efforts to make the emirate among the best in the world in the fields of education and learning, in light of the great interest that the education sector enjoys, whether at the level of the UAE in general, or at the level of Dubai, in the belief in the value of education as a fundamental pillar of comprehensive and sustainable development, and as a bridge to the hoped-for future.

This came during an extensive media meeting organized by the Dubai Government Media Office at its headquarters, as part of the “Session with an Official” series of meetings, in the presence of a group of local media leaders and editors-in-chief of Emirati newspapers, where Aisha Miran touched on a number of important topics related to the education sector in the Emirate of Dubai, days after the start of the new academic year 2024-2025. The meeting represented an opportunity to shed light on important aspects related to this vital and extremely important sector, which is the main pillar in building new generations, with the utmost care it requires, which is actually achieved in light of the great interest and continuous support that the sector receives from the wise leadership, based on its firm belief that knowledge is the foundation of progress and the beacon of the path towards the future.

During the meeting, which was attended by Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, the discussion with Aisha Miran revolved around the efforts of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority and the Authority’s role in achieving the strategic goals of the Dubai Plan 2033 and its economic and social agendas, given their importance as a roadmap towards the future.

Regarding the start of the new academic year, she stressed that preparations for it began last January, as the Authority has since been keen to listen to the ideas and suggestions of the parties involved in the educational process, through the #Knowledge_Listens campaign, through which more than 50 sessions were held, in which more than 700 people and 290 educational institutions participated, in order to learn about the opinions, suggestions and visions of students, parents, those in charge of the educational process and investors, in order to reach the optimal, most efficient and effective educational model that meets the actual needs of society and keeps pace with the rapid development of Dubai.

In response to a question about the most important features of the education sector in the Emirate of Dubai, especially private education, Aisha Miran answered that the matter can be summed up in three words: diversity, flexibility and high quality, through Dubai hosting a large number of private schools, which reaches 223 schools, receiving more than 365 thousand male and female students, and applying 17 diverse educational curricula, while continuing to expand by attracting more distinguished schools, as the list included 6 schools that opened their doors in the current academic year.

“We have 285 early childhood centres in Dubai, implementing 17 curricula and educational programmes. In addition to 29 new centres during the new academic year 2024-2025, including the first early childhood centre implementing the Chinese curriculum, the total capacity of these new centres reaches 2,838 seats,” she said, referring to the diversity of the sector and the options it includes that take into account all components of society, with the continuous expansion of these options to meet the needs of its segments.

She added: “There are also 38 higher education institutions licensed by the Authority, which receive about 35,000 male and female students, and provide more than 650 academic programs in various specializations. There are also 4 new higher education institutions that will open their doors during the academic year 2024-2025, and work is ongoing to attract educational institutions capable of enriching the sector with distinguished scientific content and an effective educational method.”

Regarding the main axes that the Authority will focus on during the next phase, specifically during the new academic year, Aisha Miran said: “Growth will be one of the most important axes, as the focus will be on enhancing Dubai’s position as an attractive international destination for educational service providers known for their efficiency, while providing diverse options that meet the needs of parents.”

She pointed out that this interest comes within the framework of a remarkable growth in the number of students enrolled in educational institutions in Dubai during the past two years, with record numbers, especially during the last academic year, reaching 16% in the early childhood centres sector, 12% in both the school and higher education sectors, and 25% in the number of international students coming from outside the country to study at university in Dubai.

Miran also pointed out that supporting the objectives of the Dubai Plan 2033 and its economic and social agendas will be among the most important axes that the Authority will focus on, noting the opening of 39 new educational institutions within the private education system, including 6 new private schools, 29 new early childhood centers, and four new international universities, including the first Chinese university in partnership between the UAE and the People’s Republic of China.

The quality element will be one of the most prominent elements that the Authority will focus on during the new academic year, as she said: “We will work to provide more high-quality educational opportunities for distinguished Emirati students in Dubai, and we will be keen to build more partnerships with supporting entities,” noting the Dubai Distinguished Students Program, which provides more than 400 study seats for outstanding Emirati students in various educational stages for the new academic year (2024-2025), with scholarships covering 50% of tuition fees in high-quality schools, noting that there are more private schools that have welcomed joining the program for the next academic year.

She explained that in light of the success of the quality assurance system in Dubai in promoting the principles of transparency, accountability, and spreading the culture of quality education among schools, parents, and the community, the Authority intends to focus during the new academic year on strengthening the role of this system in providing support to schools that need development, and following up on their plans to improve performance, with special attention given to schools that attract large numbers of Emirati students, as well as following up on the quality of inclusive education in educational institutions, and focusing on following up on the quality of life of students, and the quality of life of teachers as the main pillar of the educational system, while continuing to work on exceeding expectations, and raising the ceiling of goals to enrich the teaching and learning experiences of all students with the highest quality standards.

Aisha Miran concluded her speech by stressing the Authority’s continued efforts to improve the experiences of its clients and raise the quality of its government services provided to the education community in Dubai, as well as those available to parents, in accordance with the highest standards of performance quality.

• 38 higher education institutions in Dubai receive about 35 thousand male and female students, and provide more than 650 academic programs, and 4 new higher education institutions open their doors in the current academic year.