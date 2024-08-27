Sharjah (Union)

Aisha Rashid Deemas, Director General of the Sharjah Museums Authority, congratulated all Emirati women on the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, praising their distinguished role and outstanding achievements, under the guidance of the wise leadership, stressing that women in the United Arab Emirates are a living example and model of ability, creativity and innovation, stressing the importance of continuing to support women and highlight their achievements, to be an incentive to move forward in the process of construction and development, in which they are a fundamental pillar as the makers of generations.

She added that Emirati women in the Emirate of Sharjah have always enjoyed the support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the support and assistance of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, as this support has led to highlighting the latent capabilities of women in various fields, citing the pivotal role played by female employees at the Sharjah Museums Authority in transforming museums into vibrant centres of culture and education through their exceptional dedication to their work, achieving tangible achievements that enhance Sharjah’s position as a global cultural centre and through which they have reaped many awards.

Deemas stressed that the Authority always seeks to empower female employees by providing training and professional development opportunities, which contributes to enhancing their skills and supporting their professional development. At the same time, she expressed her pride in the women who enrich the field of cultural work and contribute to preserving the national heritage, stressing that they are the pillar of success and the foundation of sustainable development in the future, noting that true success lies in seeing a successful and distinguished team, and seeing others succeed and shine in their work. She also stressed the importance of returning the support that women received to the UAE and the community that supported them, so that they can continue their successful journey and pave the way for future generations and the world as a whole.