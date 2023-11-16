His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, issued a federal decree appointing Aisha Mohammed Ahmed Balharfiya, “Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Emiratisation Affairs.”

She previously held the position of Assistant Undersecretary for Labor Affairs and Assistant Undersecretary for Domestic Labor Affairs in the Ministry. She also assumed a number of responsibilities related to work offices and licenses, and contributed to developing laws and legislation regulating the labor and domestic labor sector in the country, and launching a number of projects and initiatives aimed at raising Labor market efficiency.