Yesterday evening, the National Elections Commission announced the victory of Majid Muhammad Rahma Muhammad Al Mazrouei, obtaining 3,787 votes, and Aisha Ibrahim Ahmed Al Marri, obtaining 390 votes, for the Emirate of Ajman.

The winning candidate in the Emirate of Ajman, Aisha Ibrahim Al Marri, said: “I thank everyone who supported and voted for my electoral project, and I confirm that this trust in representing them in the Federal National Council is a responsibility that I pledge to them to fulfill honestly and sincerely, by working with all diligence and dedication to achieve their demands, meet their ambitions, and convey their voice to decision-makers.” “And to be the true voice that reflects their aspirations and works to achieve their national interests.”

She explained that the electoral process witnessed a large participation from members of the Emirati society, and witnessed a remarkable organization that will constitute a model to be followed in organizing electoral processes, appreciating the efforts of all committees and teams working in organizing and supervising the counting processes, as they demonstrated a high level of transparency and integrity in organizing these processes, which It reflects the great role played by official bodies in achieving justice and objectivity in all electoral processes, assuring voters of their commitment to hard work and perseverance, adhering to the nation’s values ​​and traditions, and working with all sincerity and dedication to serving the people.

A number of citizens from various groups were keen to be present inside the headquarters of the Ajman Emirate Committee for the Federal National Council elections, with voting open.

Senior citizens took center stage inside the committee’s headquarters, as they were keen to arrive early to cast their votes in the elections, while the committee provided wheelchairs to help senior citizen voters easily reach the voting machines, and the support team in the committee also helped voters reach the machines and complete everything. Voting procedures.

The committee received voters with flowers and gifts, in appreciation of their participation in the electoral wedding, while providing all facilities to help voters cast their votes, as it provided 21 electronic devices for voting, including one for people of determination, while it allocated two other devices to help voters who have problems with digital identity, while it did not take The voting and voting process takes more than a minute from the moment the voter enters the committee headquarters until he casts his vote.

Seventy-year-old citizen Salem Al Shehhi praised the progress of the electoral process and the smoothness of the procedures followed, stressing his keenness to be present and to give his vote to whomever he deems worthy of carrying this trust.

Seventy-year-old voter Moza Al Shehhi said: “I attended today in fulfillment of my national duty, as the Emirates’ right over its children is to participate in the democratic electoral celebration,” praying for everyone’s success.

Ali Ibrahim Ali Abdullah Al Nuaimi (75 years old) said: “Going to vote is a national duty, and the candidates are our sons and brothers,” adding that he voted for those who were convinced of his electoral program, and he felt that he was able to be the link between the citizen and the officials.