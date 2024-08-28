Dr. Aisha Ali Al Mahri has been ranked among the top 10 female leaders in the Middle East this year, according to the prestigious Arabian Business list, which celebrates the achievements of 50 influential, inspiring and pioneering female leaders in the region.

Al-Mahri became the first Emirati woman in the healthcare sector to receive this classification, for her significant contributions in this field. She is one of those who inspire change and pave the way for future generations of female entrepreneurs.

Al-Mahri is the first woman in the Middle East to receive the HIMSS Changemaker Leadership Agent Award.

She is also the first Emirati to receive a fellowship from the American College of Health Data Management and Analytics, which is granted to health workers at the level of executive directors in the health sector, in addition to obtaining third place in the category of Emirati leaders in the private sector.

Al Mahri, who currently serves as the Deputy CEO of Burjeel Medical City, stressed that Emirati women have achieved remarkable accomplishments and reached prestigious positions in all fields, especially in the health sector. She pointed out that she began her career in the medical nursing sector, continued her studies and work, and progressed through executive positions in the public and private health sectors, where her journey extended from providing direct care to patients to nursing leadership, and then to leading medical operations at Burjeel City, which reflects her ability to learn and develop her skills, to become an influential leader in the healthcare sector in the UAE.

Al Mahri pointed out that ambition is the first factor for any person’s success, as she derived her ambition from the support of the wise leadership for Emirati women. She did not stop at excelling in clinical care, but rather sought to engage in the broader aspects of healthcare operations and management, and progressed through many positions until she currently reached the position of Deputy CEO at Burjeel Medical City, noting that her career path included many important stations in her professional development, starting with her work in nursing and her role as Head of Nursing at Al Jalila Hospital in Dubai, and chairing the Board of Directors of the Emirates Nursing Association, and then Executive Director of the Nursing Group at SEHA, where she enhanced her skills in leadership and healthcare management before moving to the private sector and assuming her current position.

She attributes her success in her career to her strong belief that the healthcare sector not only needs a leader with special abilities and a professional background, but also a compassionate caregiver who dedicates his life to leading positive change and shaping the future of healthcare in the UAE.

Al Mahri praised the unlimited support that Emirati women receive from Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and her prominent role in empowering women in leadership roles, honing their expertise, and sending them for training and study at the largest and most prestigious universities in the world, in addition to the utmost importance that the wise leadership of the UAE has given to the role of women since its establishment, and its great belief in its importance in the comprehensive development process of the country, which has given them equal opportunities with men from the beginning at all levels, and their presence has become effective and influential, as reflected in the qualitative achievements they have made in various fields, including vital sectors such as the health sector.