Dubai (Etihad)

Aisha Al Hosani, a player at the Dubai Chess Club for People of Determination, is considered a model of the Emirati girl who plays and is wise, with a hearing disability who does not know despair, with a strong will that overcame difficulties to challenge her disability, achieving success in the “smart game,” which she began playing in 2003, to continue the process of giving with achievements.

Al Hosani explained that she does not play to win only, but to confirm that people of determination are up to the challenge, especially the heroes and heroines of hearing disabilities, to achieve the desired goals.

She said: I always strive to communicate with the chess base to promote the game, in order to expand the circle of participants, through my workplace at the Dubai Police General Headquarters, or the Dubai Club for People of Determination, so that any chess champion can achieve his goal.

She revealed that chess sports for the hearing impaired is moving steadily forward.

She said: People of Determination sports are stories of success and a source of inspiration for generations, because we are not satisfied with anything other than first place, and achieving glory is for those who seek it and work with perseverance to achieve their goals, especially since our heroes are up to the challenge of raising the country’s flag high in all continental and international forums.

She expressed her pride in the achievements at all levels, which are a natural and logical result of the great interest that the sport of people of determination receives from the wise leadership, which contributed to our champions in the various games reaching the podiums, and thus enhancing successes in all games.