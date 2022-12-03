With an investment of over 40 million euros and the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Bio Hub Asia, the Aiways partner Phoenix EV is laying the foundations for an assembly plant in Thailand which will build the first locally produced units of the U5 SUV and the U6 SUV coupe, as early as 2023.

Bio Hub Asia, in Chachoengsao province, is the first vertically integrated industrial area of ​​“Bio-Circular-Green-Economy” in Thailand and Southeast Asia. The goal of the project is the optimal use of resources, at reduced costs, and without environmental pollution. The planning starts with the creation of 54 sustainable factories in various sectors: from chemistry to energy, from medicine to health, up to a research and development center for sustainable innovation. With more than 400 hectares of land for the Vehicle Assembly Plant and Battery Assembly Plant, Aways and Phoenix EV have a significant share within Bio Hub Asia. The first construction phase is expected to be completed as early as 2023, with which it will be possible to assemble the first vehicle. Phoenix EV CEO Sakonsak Sirachaiyasit plans a pilot run of 600 vehicles next year.

With the assembly plant in Chachoengsao, Airways is the first Chinese manufacturer to operate in a sustainable environment, thus accelerating the transition of the “Detroit of Asia”, Thailand is in fact the largest automotive hub in Southeast Asia and the tenth largest vehicle manufacturing country globally , in the direction of a lower carbon footprint. For Airways, this move to Thailand also represents another milestone in the company’s history. As part of the “signing ceremony”, the first drivable prototypes of the right-hand drive version of the Airways U5 SUV were presented, which will also roll off the production line at the new plant in the future. The right-hand drive version will not be limited to the Thai market only; As announced, the U5 SUV and shortly thereafter the U6 SUV-Coupe will also be launched in other left-hand drive markets from 2023.