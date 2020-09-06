Airtel announced new Airtel Extreme bundle plans on Sunday. New plans of Airtel Xstream Bundle start at Rs 499. Airtel has launched new plans after Reliance Jio recently changed its broadband policy. The price of Jio Fiber plans now starts at Rs 399.Airtel’s Rs 499 bundle pack is offering 40Mbps internet speed, 100Mbps speed in the Rs 799 plan, 200Mbps speed in the Rs 999 plan, 300Mbps speed in the Rs 1,499 plan and 1Gbps speed in the Rs 3,999 plan. Unlimited data, unlimited calls and Airtel Extreme 4K TV Box are being offered in all these plans.

The Airtel Extreme Fiber Plan under the Airtel Extreme Bundle is offering speeds of up to 1 Gbps, unlimited data, Airtel Extreme Android 4K TV Box and all OTT content. Airtel sent a press release informing them about the launch of these new plans. Airtel said that Airtel Extreme Box is being given with all Extreme Fiber Plans, which is priced at Rs 3,999. With this box any TV can be converted into a Smart TV. With this, Axis of all live channels and many video streaming apps will be available.

Airtel Extreme Android 4K TV Box offers 550 TV channels and OTT content from the Airtel Extreme app. It contains more than 10,000 movies and shows. A total of 7 OTT apps and 5 studios can be enjoyed on a platform.

Axis of video streaming apps like Disney + Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 get free with Airtel Extreme Bundle. These apps can be used through Airtel Extreme Box. Airtel Extreme bundle will be available to customers from September 7, Monday.

Let me tell you that on Monday, Jio announced its tariff plan with an initial price of Rs 399. Apart from this, Jio is also offering a month-long free trial with a free return option.