Bharti, one of India’s largest telecom company Airtel Has once again managed to provide the best internet service to the users. Airtel (Airtel) has achieved more points than the rest of the telecom operators in four major categories related to mobile and internet service – video, game experience, download speed and voice call. London-based network analytics firm Open Signal has prepared this report by tracking the service of all the telecom companies of India for 90 days. Open Signal started preparing its report from 1 May 2020.

Got Video Experience Award for the fourth time in a row

Even during the Kovid-19 epidemic Airtel Gave its users a great network and was awarded the Video Experience Award for the fourth time. Airtel got 57.36 points out of 100, while more than 55 points are considered very good. Not only this, in terms of providing good video experience, Airtel has maintained a lead of 2.4 to 3.4 points over other companies. The report of Open Signal states that the loading time of video on Airtel’s network is the fastest and streaming of video in smartphone starts sooner than others.