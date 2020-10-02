The prepaid segment of India’s telecom market is changing rapidly and this is due to increasing competition among all companies. Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone-Idea Vi are offering many plans to users with high-speed data. In these plans, users get daily data and free calling is also available on all networks. These plans with daily 1.5 GB data and calling-SMS benefits are being offered by all companies, from which users can choose the best for themselves.

199 rupees plan of Reliance Jio

The validity of the plan is 28 days and it gets 1.5 GB of high-speed data daily. Apart from unlimited calling on Jio from Jio, 1000 minutes are left in the plan for calling on the remaining networks. Apart from 100 SMS daily, Jio Apps subscription is also available in this plan.

Reliance Jio plan for 399 rupees

This plan of Jio offers 1.5 GB data and 100 free SMS daily with 56 days validity. Apart from unlimited calling on Jio from Jio, 2000 minutes are left for calling on the remaining networks in the plan. The plan also offers free subscription to Jio Apps.

Reliance Jio plan for Rs 555

In this plan with 84 days validity, 1.5 GB of data is available daily, 100 free SMS are also available daily. Jio gets 3000 minutes for unlimited free calling on Jio and calling on the rest of the networks. Jio Apps subscription is also available in the plan.

Reliance Jio plan for Rs 777

The company’s Rs 777 plan comes with 84 days validity. In addition to 1.5 GB data per day, 100 free SMS and JioApps subscriptions are available daily. In this plan with unlimited calling from Jio to Jio, you get 3000 minutes for calling on the rest of the networks. Apart from 5 GB additional data in the plan, many OTT platforms also get subscriptions.



Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Unlimited data under ₹ 300, Validity for a month

Airtel plans Rs 249

With 28 days validity, this plan of Airtel offers 1.5 GB data daily and unlimited calling on all networks. The plan also offers Airtel Thanks benefits in addition to 100 free SMS daily.

Airtel plans Rs 289

Airtel’s Yeplan offers all the benefits just like the plan priced at Rs 249, although it also gets free access to the popular OTT platform.

Airtel plans Rs 399

The validity of the plan is 56 days and during this time 100 free SMS with 1.5 GB data is also available daily. Along with this, users also get unlimited free calling and Airtel Thanks benefits.

Airtel plans Rs 598

In this plan of Airtel, unlimited calling, 1.5 GB data per day, plus 100 free SMS Daily and Airtel Thanks benefits are available. The validity of this plan is 84 days.

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans of all three companies for less than ₹ 200

Vi’s plan of Rs 249

In this plan of Vodafone Idea you get 100 SMS and 1.5 GB high speed data daily with unlimited calling. This plan comes with a validity of 28 days.

Vi’s Rs 399 plan

The plan offers unlimited calling on all networks and comes with a validity of 56 days. In addition to 100 SMS daily, it gets 1.5 GB daily data.

Vi plans for Rs 599

The validity of the plan is 84 days and it gets 1.5 GB users daily. Along with this, you get 3000 minutes for unlimited calling on same network and calling on non-Vi network. Also, 100 SMSes are also available every day.