If you are searching for a postpaid plan in which you get free subscription to OTT platform with unlimited calling and data, then today we are telling you about the good postpaid plan offers of Jio, Airtel and Vodafone, available for Rs 500. Let me tell you that compared to other companies, Jio’s plans are a bit cheaper, in this case you have the option to choose any of the three companies. The special thing is that in these plans you are also getting subscription of OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar. Let us know what is special in these plans?

Jio’s postpaid plan As we have already told, Jio’s plans are cheaper than other companies. We are telling you Jio’s postpaid plan of Rs 399 compared to Vodafone and Airtel’s 499 plan. In this, you get 75GB FUP data offer for one month. When the data runs out, you will have to pay a charge of Rs 10 per GB. You can rollover data up to 200GB in it. In this plan, you also get unlimited calling and Daily 100SMS. Along with this, you are also getting free access to Jio apps and one year subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Plus Hotstar.

Airtel’s postpaid plan Airtel is giving many benefits to its customers in the postpaid plan of Rs 499. In this plan, 75GB data is provided with rollover facility. Apart from this, the facility of unlimited calling and daily 100SMS is also being provided. You will get 1 year Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar subscription in this plan but Netflix is ​​not included in it.

Vodafone Idea’s postpaid plan- Vodafone Idea does not give you free subscription of OTT platform in less than 499 plan. If you want OTT benefits, then you have to buy a plan of Rs 499. 75GB data, unlimited calling and 100SMS are offered in this plan. The company gives you a data rollover facility of up to 200GB. In this plan, in addition to Vi movies and TV apps, Amazon Prime Video and G5 are also given free subscription. However, free access to Netflix will not be available in this plan.