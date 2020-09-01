The top three telecom companies in India offer many prepaid plans, out of which you can choose any plan according to your need. These include unlimited calling, SMS and Internet benefits. Most of the companies’ plans and their prices remain around, but some companies give their plans additional benefits. Here we will tell you about 56 days of validity plans, which are worth less than Rs 400.

Vodafone Idea – Rs 399 plan



In this plan of Vodafone, 56 days validity is available for Rs. 399. 1.5GB high speed data is available daily in this plan. Apart from this, 100 SMSes are received daily with unlimited calling in the plan. This plan also offers 5GB additional data for the initial 28 days.

Reliance Jio 399 prepaid plan of Rs.



This plan of Jio offers 56 days validity. At the same time, Unlimited Jio provides voice calling facility on Jio network. Apart from this, 2000 minutes are available for offline calling. In addition to the Daily 100 SMS in the plan, free access to apps like Jio Movies, Jio Saavn, Jio TV, Jio Chat is also available.





Airtel plans Rs 399



Like Jio and Vodafone, Airtel also offers a prepaid plan of 56 days validity for Rs 399. 1.5GB additional data is available in this plan. At the same time, 100 SMS are also available to the user daily in this plan. Apart from this, free access to apps like Airtel Xstream, Free Hello Tunes, Wink Music is also available in this plan.

