Bharti Airtel had 3.7 million active mobile users in the month of June. The company outperformed Jio in the case of active mobile users. Reliance Jio Infocomm lost 2.1 million active subscribers in June. At the same time, Vodafone Idea has suffered the most and the company lost 3.7 million active users. Motilal Oswal of Telecom Regulatory Authority gave this information while analyzing the June subscriber data.Airtel’s active mobile user base has grown to 311 million. While Jio and Vodafone narrowed to 310 million and 273 million respectively. TRAI said in a note, “After beating Jio in May, Airtel once again secured the top number in the active mobile subscriber market.”

The actual number of active subscribers using a mobile number is found through the visitor location register or VLR. The latest TRAI data showed that 98.14 percent of Airtel’s users were active, while Vi’s 89.49 and Jio’s 78.15 percent users were active.

There has been a decrease in the number of active mobile users of Vi and Jio. This led to India’s active mobile subscribers base of 958 million in June. Motilal Oswal said that the industry saw a decrease of 2.8 million active subscribers in June leading to a figure of active mobile users at 958 million. The number of active subscribers was 2.9 million in May.

However, overall, Jio added around 4.5 million mobile users in June. With this, the total user base of Jio reached 397 million. Jio has become the largest telecom company in rural India and has broken Vodafone Idea’s dominance in this segment. Jio Rural mobile user base grew by 166.34 million in June. Vi has a user base of 166.02 million.

Talk about the gross subscriber base of Airtel and Vodafone Idea, it decreased by 1.12 million and 4.82 million respectively in June.