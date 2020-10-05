Airtel has again been the number one company in terms of giving the best video and gaming experience in India. According to the latest report by Open Signal, Airtel beat companies like Reliance Jio, Vi and BSNL in this case. The report released figures from 1 May to 7 September. Airtel has also topped the download speed experience along with video and gaming. Let us know that this is the fourth consecutive time the company has won the title of Top Video Experience.According to the report, Airtel, which ranked first in the Video Experience, achieved 57.6 points. Vi, who finished second, scored 54.2 points. At the same time, talking about gaming experience, Airtel got 55.6 points and Vi got 55.2 points. Airtel stood first in the download speed experience with 10.4 Mbps and Vi was second with 10.1 Mbps.

Jio’s Rs 349 or Vi’s Rs 351, which plan benefits

Airtel leads in active users too

Let us know that a recent report had revealed that Airtel is ahead of Jio in the matter of active users. In June, the total number of users of Reliance Jio was 39.7 crore, out of which about 8.7 million users were inactive. At the same time, the number of active users of Airtel has been 311 million in the same period.

Jio’s ₹ 401 plan, 90GB data plus live cricket

Jio has the most users

Reliance Jio is the number one company in terms of maximum users. In June, the total number of users of Jio exceeded 397 million. At the same time, Airtel is at number two with 316 million userbase and Vodafone-Idea (Vi) is at number three with 30.5 million subscribers.