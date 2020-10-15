Competition in the Indian telecom market has increased significantly and companies are offering many benefits to their subscribers, especially with prepaid plans. Now Bharti Airtel is offering cashback to users on prepaid recharge. The company has also brought several plans in the past, in which users get the benefit of free calling on all networks with high-speed data. However, to get the benefit of the cashback offer, one has to recharge with the help of Amazon-Pay.

The benefit of cashback will be given to users on recharge with the help of Amazon-Pay. However, this offer is only for Amazon Prime members. In this way, users will get 50 percent or up to 40 rupees cashback on recharging the prepaid number. This is a limited time offer and will be valid till October 30 only. To take advantage of this offer, users have to log in with their Amazon Prime account and collect cashback rewards.

Read: Only 5 easy tips, will increase your phone’s battery life

Offer till 30 October

With the help of rewards, users will be able to recharge on their prepaid number from their Amazon-Pay balance. That is, cashback rewards will also be available in Amazon-Pay wallet only. The benefit of this offer will not be available on Airtel’s app or website by recharging with the help of Amazon Pay UPI. The company has taken advantage of this offer between October 1 and October 30. Cashback amount will be credited to the user’s account till 3 days after recharging.

Read: Chinese app banned, this is the best Indian app for everything

No separate promo code

There is no separate promo-code for this offer to Airtel prepaid users. Only Amazon Prime members will get the benefit and will be able to collect the same rewards. The terms and conditions given on Amazon’s website say that this offer will give cashback only to users who will recharge with the help of Amazon Pay. That is, being a member of Amazon Prime and paying with the help of Amazon-Pay are both necessary to get cashback.