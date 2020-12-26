Mumbai: The police is looking for a gang that cuts off the optical fiber cable laid by Airtel India. Because of which their users are facing problems in talking, using the Internet.

Recently, Airtel India Assistant Nodal Officer Pratham Manjrekar made a complaint about this at Samta Nagar Police Station in Mumbai. According to him, optical fiber cable has been damaged in 56 locales in the northern suburbs area of ​​Mumbai in this way. Manjrekar told the police that for the past few days, many complaints were received from some parts of North Mumbai by the customers of Airtel India, in which problems like slow running of internet, disturbance while talking started coming up.

After which the company sent its inspection officers to the areas from where such complaints were coming. During the inspection, Airtel officials came to know that there are 56 locations where the optical fiber cable has been cut by digging a ravine. Manjrekar also told the police before that when one of his representatives went to do the repair work at a similar location, he was attacked by some unknown people.

According to Manjrekar, whenever his repair staff used to fix the cable at one place, he used to know that in the same way the cable has been cut at any other location. During the crisis of Corona, there are many people who are still working from their homes. If anything, the most important thing for them is the Internet. In such a situation, if the optical fiber cable is cut, then people start having problems using the Internet and we have received many such complaints.

Often, those who cut such cables have only one purpose to steal it, but in recent events, no one has stolen the optical fiber cables of Airtel India. After seeing these incidents, the company officials suspect that by doing so someone may intentionally want to harm the company financially, after which the company filed a written complaint in the Samata Nagar Police Statement.

Taking cognizance of the complaint received by Airtel India, the police has registered a case under Section 427 of the IPC and Section 25 and 25A of the Indian Telegraph X and started investigation.

