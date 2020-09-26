In the case of active users, Airtel has left behind Reliance Jio. Airtel had 3.7 million active mobile users in the month of June. Reliance Jio Infocomm lost 2.1 million active subscribers in June. Apart from this, Vodafone Idea suffered the most and the company lost 3.7 million active users. This information was given by the TRAI, the Telecom Regulatory Authority.

Airtel became number 1

Airtel’s active mobile user base has increased to 311 million, while Jio’s 310 million and Vodafone to 273. TRAI said, “After lagging behind Jio in May, Airtel has once again won the number one position in the active mobile subscriber market.

Get real information from VLR

The real numbers of the active subscribers using a mobile number are known through the visitor location register or VLR. According to TRAI’s latest data, 98.14 percent of Airtel’s users were active, while Vi’s 89.49 and Jio’s 78.15 percent users were active.

