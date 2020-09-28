Bharti Airtel has outpaced all other telecom companies in terms of 4 out of 7 quality metrics. These quality metrics include video / voice experience, download speed, and gaming experience. This information was found in a third party research. The London network analytics firm OpenSignal did the test.Vodafone Idea (Vi) gave Best Upload Speed ​​and Reliance Jio Best 4G Coverage and Experience during the period of May and July, according to the open signal report.

Airtel has retained the top position in terms of download speed in the sixth consecutive report. Airtel’s score was 10.4Mbps in terms of download speed. Vodafone Idea was second with 10.1 Mbps and Jio was third with an average speed of 6.9 Mbps.

If we talk about upload speed, Vi was ahead of Airtel and Jio with 3.5Mbps. According to Open Signal’s report on Monday, “Vodafone Idea has a score of 56.1 which is higher than Jio and it is 4.3 times that of BSNL.” The upload speeds of Airtel and Jio were 2.8 and 2.3 Mbps respectively.

The report further stated, ‘Airtel has won the title of Best Video Experience for the fourth time in a row and has a score of 57.6 which is 3.4 points (6.3%) more than the second-ranked Vodafone Idea. Only Airtel users can enjoy better video experience.

The video experience (1.5% to 2.3%) of all telecom operators declined due to the Kovid crisis and changes in user behavior. Airtel gave the best 4G and 3G video experience.

Airtel scored 55.6 in real-time multiplayer mobile gaming. Vodafone Idea stood at number two in this case. Airtel scored 75.5 in the Best Voice App Experience while Vodafone Idea scored 74.4. It includes Experience Quality for over-the-top (OTT) voice services such as WhatsApp, Skype, Facebook Messenger.