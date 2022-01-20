Home page world

Clean-up work on a street in Nuku’alofa. Six days after the eruption of a submarine volcano off Tonga, the airport in the South Seas archipelago is operational again. © Marian Kupu/Broadcom Broadcasting/AP/dpa

A New Zealand plane with relief supplies is on its way to the Polynesian islands. After the devastating volcanic eruption in the Pacific also the first support is expected by sea.

Wellington/Nuku’alofa – Six days after the eruption of a submarine volcano off Tonga, the airport in the South Seas archipelago is operational again.

After the runway was cleared of the thick layer of ash with which the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai has covered the entire archipelago, a plane with aid supplies from New Zealand is on its way to the capital Nuku’alofa, the government in Wellington said Thursday with.

In addition to urgently needed drinking water, temporary accommodation, generators, hygiene kits and communication equipment are on board the Hercules machine, said Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta. In the Polynesian island kingdom, where there have been almost no corona cases so far, there is great concern that foreign helpers could bring the virus in. Tonga closed its borders in March 2020 and has since largely isolated itself from the outside world.

In order not to endanger the population, there should be no direct contact between the occupants of the machine and the people of Tonga. “The delivery of relief supplies is contactless. The aircraft is expected to remain grounded for approximately 90 minutes before returning to New Zealand,” said New Zealand Defense Minister Peeni Henare.

Two naval ships with supplies are also on their way to the archipelago from New Zealand, 2,300 kilometers away. The first could arrive later today, it said.

The submarine volcano threw up a cloud of ash and gas for kilometers like a mushroom cloud on Saturday. According to experts, it was one of the world’s worst outbreaks in decades. Tsunami waves even reached regions as far away as Alaska, Japan and South America. There is heavy damage on the islands of Tonga, at least three people lost their lives. dpa