Protest in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Sanaa, Yemen.
Protest in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Sana'a, Yemen.
It happened after the US and UK threatened to respond to attacks in the Red Sea.
Several aerial bombardments were launched today against at least six rebel-controlled provinces of Yemen Houthisincluding the capital Furyafter what United States and the United Kingdom threatened to respond to attacks launched by insurgents against shipping in the Red Sea.
The bombings hit different positions in Sanaa, according to what was confirmed EFEwhile witnesses stated that air attacks also occurred in the provinces of Al Hudeidah Saada, Dhamar, Taiz and Hajjahall of them in western Yemen and controlled by the Houthi rebels.
News in development…
EFE
