06/04/2023 – 7:32 am

“Once again, Russia shows that it is a terrorist state,” says Zelensky after bombing a residential neighborhood in the city of Dnipro. people.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky blamed Russia on Sunday (04/06) for the bombing which, according to local authorities, partially destroyed two two-story buildings, 10 private homes, a shop and a gas pipeline.

Russian airstrikes in Ukraine have intensified in recent weeks, as have troop attacks from Kiev in the opposite direction.

Ukraine has spent months preparing a major counteroffensive to regain ground lost since the Russian invasion that began in February 2022.

Among the rubble of Saturday’s attack, rescue teams found the body of a young girl. “At night, the body of a girl was removed from the ruins of a house in the Pidhorodnenska community,” Serhiy Lisak, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, posted on Telegram on Sunday. “She had just turned two,” he added.

“Russia is a terrorist state”

The governor had previously said that five children were injured, including three seriously, requiring surgery. “Twenty-two people were injured. Five of them are children,” he stated in his latest update.

“Once again, Russia shows that it is a terrorist state,” he said. Earlier, a Ukrainian air strike had killed two people in Belgorod, a Russian border region that has seen repeated attacks this week, according to the local governor.

The Belgorod border region has been the target of unprecedented attacks, with a total of seven deaths this week.

A total of 485 children have died in Ukraine and another 1,005 have been injured since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of the country, according to data compiled by the Ukrainian attorney general’s office on Sunday.

