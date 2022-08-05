Home page politics

Rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel. © IMAGO/Bashar Taleb

The world views the ongoing conflict in the Middle East with concern. Rockets are fired at Israel after the death of a Palestinian militant leader.

Tel Aviv – An enmity that has been smoldering for decades threatens to escalate again: the Middle East conflict. Several rockets have been fired at Israel after the killing of a Palestinian militant leader in the Gaza Strip.

Air alarms were raised in several cities up to the southern edge of the coastal city of Tel Aviv on Friday evening. Apparently no one was injured or killed. According to Israeli media reports, the rockets landed in open areas or were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.

Death of Palestinian leader Taisir al Jabari could reignite conflict in the Middle East

The trigger for the latest tensions is the death of Taisir al-Jabari. The military chief of the militant Palestinian organization Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in the Gaza Strip was killed by Israeli forces. According to the military, al-Jabari was responsible for numerous rocket attacks from Gaza and planned attacks on civilians. Islamic Jihad is classified as a terrorist organization by the EU and the US.

According to Palestinian sources, at least ten people were killed in the military operation. In addition to al-Jabari, a five-year-old child is said to have fallen victim to the air raids.

Middle East conflict: Israel’s prime minister has no interest in military operations in the Gaza Strip

Israel’s Prime Minister Jair Lapid said on Friday evening that Israel was not planning a broad operation in the Gaza Strip, but how quickly the conflict can escalate became apparent in 2019. At that time, Israel had already deliberately killed al-Jabari’s predecessor, jihadi military chief Baha Abu al-Ata.

The result was massive shelling from the Gaza Strip on Israeli locations and counterattacks. A ceasefire was only reached after a few days with the help of negotiators from Egypt and the United Nations. (mt/dpa)