Vacation time. Caravans and motorhomes have become coveted objects to escape, as far as possible, from confinement and to live a vacation in an autonomous, flexible, independent way. And in this world there is an iconic object, seen many times on cinema screens reflecting on its silver surface the rays of the sun and transmitting an image of the ‘American way of life’ and also a meaning of freedom.

Things in life, this story starts with a young history graduate named Wally Byam. Born in 1896, during his childhood he became accustomed to travel thanks to his grandfather, who led a mule caravan in Oregon. As a teenager he worked managing a flock of sheep, living in a shepherd’s hut equipped with wheels. And stocked with food, water, a kerosene stove, a wash bucket, and a sleeping bag. After finishing high school, he enrolls in college, graduating at age 21. Try your luck in Hollywood, but end up working at the Los Angeles Times. With his first wife, he runs a mail order business and publishes a classic American do-it-yourself magazine. Many readers complain about the errors in an article on how to build your own trailer. Byam brings a number of significant improvements and even ended up building new prototypes. In this way, I would gradually realize the potential behind this business, dragged down (literally speaking) by the popularization of the automobile in the United States.

He publishes an article in the well-known magazine ‘Popular Mechanics’, on how to make a travel trailer for less than one hundred dollars, which is enormously successful. In 1929, he built a, similar to a tent mounted on an old Ford T chassis, a permanent teardrop-shaped structure. He added conveniences like a small cooler and a kerosene stove, and it was a success.

He designs blueprints that he sells for five dollars, makes kits of parts to build trailers, and even makes them himself from start to finish in the backyard of his home in Los Angeles for friends and neighbors who liked what they saw. The demand is getting stronger, the business works and in 1931 he took the step to launch his own brand of caravans under the name of Airstream Trailer Company in Culver City (California). His first factory-produced creation was the Torpedo Car Cruiser, which was made from plywood.

Aeronautical influence



And taking advantage of the bankruptcy of William Hawley Bowlus’s aeronautical design company, which supervised the making of Charles Lindberg’s Spirit of St Louis, he bought some of his material and hired some of his workers. Bowlus had created in 1934 a caravan baptized as ‘Road Chief’, with an aluminum semi monocoque and airplane shapes. Byam takes this caravan as a starting point to create his Clipper model in 1936, whose aeronautical roots, which were obvious, have been maintained in the following products of the firm.

The aerodynamics and the light structure in polished and edged aluminum made the Airstream an object with a strong personality, easily identifiable and at the same time very popular to the point that the production rate of that small workshop could not meet the demand.

But manufacturing stops at the outbreak of World War II. The US government forces the use of aluminum to be used to manufacture fighters and bombers for its air forces. Wally Byam himself and several of his employees go to work in airplane factories answering Uncle Sam’s call.

The construction techniques he learned in the aircraft industry came in handy when he resumed trailer construction operations after the war. At first, he convinced Curtis Wright Industries, where he had worked as a certified manufacturing engineer and production supervisor, to allow him to use his now-idle factory to build a line of travel trailers called the Curtis Wright Clipper. They were similar to the Airstream Clipper, but they benefited from the manufacturing knowledge it had acquired with the planes. In 1947, Wally left Curtis Wright and opened his own facilities, where he manufactured the Airstream Liner, and as early as 1952, in Ohio, the current production center of the firm was established in the Jackson Center.

Airstream Torpedo Trailer from 1935

Travel and torture evidence



Earlier, in 1948, together with his friend the journalist Neil Vanderbilt traveled in an Airstream caravan through Europe devastated by war. While Neil’s goal was to collect material for a series of lectures, Wally’s was to test the caravan and thus discover its weak points to improve it. In 1951, Wally Byam decided to travel with a group of friends from Texas to Nicaragua. Wally invited other fans to join in from the pages of the Los Angeles Times.

Wally byam

He expected about 35 trailers to show up, but it was 63. It was a very rough ride and those early Airstreams weren’t as strong as they are today. Bad roads and harsh weather conditions made many of the participants withdraw and only 14 completed the trip. Wally said he would never do it again, but only kept his promise for a year. The trip from Cape Town to Cairo in 1959 will be considered the epic of caravans. These trips were an excellent advertising platform, but above all they were true torture tests that served to make immediate improvements in the factory. Wally also wanted to discover the world and new cultures. One day he said: “We have aroused more sympathy in the countries we have visited than all the diplomats in their perfect suits.”

President Nixon talks to Aplo Xi astronauts inside an Airstream

Wally Byam liked to promote in his environment the idea of ​​creating things that did not exist. Thus, in 1954, he convinced Marcos Bowen to develop the first water heater for a caravan. And in 1957 he conceived the first ‘autonomous’ travel trailer: it did not need to be hooked up to any external power source.

In 1969, the Airstream trailer had its first major redesign in more than 30 years, with an interior makeover, as well as exterior and structural changes. The end result was an Airstream with rounded edges and the most practical and aerodynamic shape, and a more luxurious and comfortable interior. It was made longer and wider, to achieve the aesthetics and proportions that we know today.

Apollo 11 astronauts



The legend of these trailers has only spread. When humans first visited the Moon in 1969, it was feared that astronauts who walked on its surface could bring disease. NASA took all precautions, and it was decided that the three Apollo 11 astronauts would quarantine on their return. The people of Airstream made a mobile quarantine unit that would be transported on the USS Hornet aircraft carrier to accommodate Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins. There is even a famous photo of President Richard Nixon speaking to them from the outside.

Lightness was one of his goals

Airstream caravans have many lives. In 1984 an Excella model, renamed the Astrovan, was used to carry astronauts to the launch pad of the space shuttles. Other models clad in leather and wood are carried aboard the large Mc Donell Douglass C17 Globmaster III transport aircraft of the American air forces to accommodate officers around the world.

In the cinema they have also become a common image and even reaches a special role in films such as Bagdad Café, The X Files, Mars Attacks or Armageddon. I said, a movie caravan.