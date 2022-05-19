Airspace violations A Russian plane that violated Finnish airspace in April returned diplomats deported from Berlin to Russia

The route of the Russian plane that flew the Gulf of Finland from east to west first ran northwest until it curved above Porvoo to the southwest.

In the Gulf of Finland A preliminary investigation into the area violation that took place on April 8 has been completed, the Border Guard reports.

The Russian-owned IL-96-300 aircraft flew in Finnish airspace for three minutes at about six o’clock in the morning, the investigation confirmed.

According to the Border Guard, the passenger plane was on its way to Berlin, from where it picked up 40 diplomats and their families deported from Germany, after which the plane flew back to Russia.

Gulf of Finland the route of the russian plane that flew from east to west first ran northwest until it curved up to the southwest of Porvoo. During the curve, the aircraft flew into Finnish airspace.

The plane traveled at its deepest depth of five kilometers in Finland.

The Border Guard said in a statement that the prosecutor is restricting the preliminary investigation because the pilot of the Russian plane is unlikely to be reached for the preliminary investigation.

The Crime Prevention Unit of the Gulf of Finland Coast Guard was responsible for the preliminary investigation of the area violation.

Graphics created by the Border Guard about the flight path of a Russian plane in Finnish airspace.

April the airspace violation was the first of two suspected airspace violations of a Russian plane this year.

Head of Communications at the Ministry of Defense Kristian Vakkuri told HS on April 8 that the last airstrike by a Russian state-owned aircraft before April occurred in July 2020.