Sunday, May 1, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Airspace violations A Russian military plane violated Swedish airspace on Friday

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 30, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
8
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Abroad|Airspace violations

The infringement took place on the south coast of Sweden.

Russian machine violated Swedish airspace on Friday night, informs the Swedish Defense Forces.

Swedish fighters tracked and photographed the AN-30 propeller aircraft. According to the Swedish Broadcasting Corporation SVT, it was a military aircraft.

“The violation of Swedish airspace is unacceptable,” said the Swedish Minister of Defense Peter Hultqvist To SVT. According to Hultqvist, the matter will be dealt with.

“This is unprofessional and very inappropriate given the security situation. Sweden’s sovereignty must always be respected. ”

Insult occurred south of Blekinge on the south coast of Sweden. The plane flew east of Bornholm, Denmark, from where it approached the Swedish coast.

The plane left the area after a brief airspace violation.

Russian planes also violated Swedish airspace

in March

East of Gotland.

#Airspace #violations #Russian #military #plane #violated #Swedish #airspace #Friday

See also  With 80 years and schizophrenia: Catalina Acosta returns to work for the family that kept her locked up
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Ajax puts pressure on PSV in title battle with a simple victory over PEC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.