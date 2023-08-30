TASS: in the Pskov region, the airspace for aircraft was limited

In the Pskov region, the airspace of aviation was limited. About it TASS reported by the aviation authorities.

“Currently, the airspace for the passage of aircraft in the region is limited,” the source said.

On the night of August 30, Pskov airport was attacked by drones. Four Il-76 military transport aircraft were damaged. Also, according to preliminary information, one of the drones crashed into a gas station.