Airspace | A strangely moving night flying device amazed the small community above: “Remarkably large”

The police's criminal police constable Timo Ojala says that the emergency center has been called about the drone in Janakkala, but the police have not been notified.

Different on Tuesday, March 5, sightings of a strangely moving aircraft were reported in half of Janakkala. Observations have been made between early evening, night and the following early morning at least in Kuumola, Koljala, Kiipula, Kontula and Tervakoski. Several eyewitnesses rated For Janakkalan Sanomatthat it was a large drone.

