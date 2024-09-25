Vehicle with club advertising fell on a house and injured two people; model was certified by Anac in 2022

A promotional blimp of the Sao Paulo Football Club crashed on the morning of this Wednesday (September 25, 2024) in Osasco, São Paulo. The pilot and a passenger suffered minor injuries and therefore received treatment from the Fire Department. The crash occurred hours before the game against Botafogo, in the quarterfinals of the Conmebol Libertadores, at the MorumBIS stadium.

The vehicle, which displayed the club’s symbol and the phrase “Fans that lead”fell on top of a house in the Veloso neighborhood. According to the club, the airship was taking part in a test for a marketing campaign during the game on Wednesday.

The company responsible had already provided similar services during the 2023 Copa do Brasil final, without incidents. São Paulo stated that it is providing support to those affected by the accident and highlighted the absence of serious injuries.

Watch the video of the fall (2min15s):

What does Sao Paulo FC say?

The club said there were no serious injuries and that it is providing all necessary support to the crew and others involved. Read the note sent to Poder360:

“São Paulo FC regrets the incident with the airship, which Airship do Brasil Indústria e Serviços Aéreos SA rented for the club. This company had already provided this service to the Club during the 2023 Copa do Brasil final, without any incidents. The aircraft was performing a test this morning in preparation for the night flyover, which ANAC (National Civil Aviation Agency) previously authorized and was scheduled for the stadium region. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries, and the Club provides all necessary support to the crew and others involved.”

Airship is allowed to fly

The Airship do Brasil airship has the prefix PR-ZAD and It is the country’s first certificate for commercial operation. According to Anac (National Aviation Agency), received the CT (Type Certificate) on December 22, 2022. It was inspected by the agency in April 2023 for the issuance of the Standard Airworthiness Certificate.

The ADB-3-3 is a non-rigid airship (“Blimp”). It operates with a 6-cylinder Textron Lycoming engine. It can reach 86 km/h and has the capacity to transport 6 people, including the pilot.