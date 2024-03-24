The Almoravids celebrated their Mozarabic Meal yesterday, which was attended by representatives of the festive groups, among which the Moorish Sultans, the Christian Kings and the Greater Amazon of the Band of the Wine Horses stood out. The participants gathered in Tuzzla Square to later go, with musical accompaniment, to the Campeón rooms, where typical medieval dishes were served.

Shortly before noon, the Almoravids gathered at their headquarters on Trafalgar Street to begin their musical parade to the meeting place where the authorities and institutional representatives were waiting. Upon reaching the halls, decorated for the occasion with banners and images that evoke the upcoming Moors and Christians festivals, bread and salt were served as a sign of welcome.

The Arab dances alternated with the tasting of the varied gastronomic proposal also inspired by typical medieval dishes and served in clay pots. The Almoravids dedicated their typical 'jarchas', poetic compositions, to the Moorish Sultans, Francisco Martínez and Julia Martínez; to the Christian Kings, Andrés Navarro and Guillermina Andújar, who take office for the first time this year; and the new Senior Amazon of the Wine Horses, Andrea López Popescu. There were also verses, composed by José Severiano Rodríguez, for the True Cross, the essence and origin of all the celebrations and the inspiration for the rituals celebrated in its honor.

The event ended with the naming of the new Kabileños who will parade in the upcoming festivities with the Almoravid kabila.