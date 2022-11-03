The association had warned of the risk of lack of aviation kerosene on the holiday due to road blocks

The airports will continue with normal operations on Wednesday (2.Nov.2022), without fuel shortages, according to information from the abear (Brazilian Association of Airlines).

“Abear members are complying with scheduled flights and meeting holiday demand”, said the association. According to Abear, the scenario is stabilizing, with some points of attention. The entity did not record shortages.

On Tuesday (Nov. 1, 2022), Abear said it had alerted the authorities about the risk of fuel shortages, if the scenario of blockages continued throughout the holiday.

According to the latest update from the PRF (Federal Highway Police), at 10:40 pm As of Wednesday (Nov 2), there were 106 interdictions on highways in 12 states.

Below is the full note:

“The Brazilian Association of Airlines (ABEAR) continues to monitor the performance at the airports and, so far, the operation is going well. ABEAR members are complying with the scheduled flights and meeting the holiday demand. The information from the airports is that the scenario has been stabilizing, with some locations still in point of attention, but without cases of shortage so far. The recommendation to passengers follows to inform themselves and seek to go to the airport in advance.”