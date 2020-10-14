Spanish airports experienced their blackest summer this year due to the consequences of the coronavirus and the restrictions imposed by many countries to prevent their citizens from traveling to Spain due to the high incidence of the pandemic. The number of passengers in Aena’s airport network from July to September, both included, was only 21.4 million, 75% less than in the same period of the previous year, according to data from the airport manager.

A revealing fact of the magnitude of the collapse of travelers at airports in the summer period is that in any summer month of 2019 more passengers were registered than in the whole of the third quarter of this year. Indeed, in both July and August 2019, almost 30 million travelers were counted, while in September there were 27 million.

The other worrying factor is the downward trend in air traffic, after a promising recovery at the beginning of the summer that has been truncated by the imposition of quarantines and restrictions in many countries for residents who will travel to Spain, including those who most tourists contribute like Germany and UK. Consequently, while the number of passengers fell by 76.7% in July compared to the same month last year and recovered somewhat in August, with a decrease of 69.6%, in September the drop was 79.9%, with only 5.45 million passengers. As a result of the fear of coming to Spain, the decrease in international passengers rose to almost 90% in September and only 1.95 million travelers from outside our borders were registered.

And not only passengers are falling, but also occupancy, since the number of flights fell only 50.9% in September, which proves that scheduled planes are emptier, with the consequent loss of profitability for airlines. For its part, freight transport fell 23.1%, to 71,369 tons.

The Madrid-Barajas airport recorded the highest number of passengers in the network in September with 985,077, which represents a decrease of 82.3% compared to the same month in 2019. It is followed by the Barcelona-El Prat airport, with 844,414 ( -83.5%); Palma de Mallorca, with 513,086 (-86.4%); Malaga-Costa del Sol, with 366,312 (-81.9%); Gran Canaria, with 295,825 (- 70%); Tenerife North-City of La Laguna, with 277,608 (-46.3%), and Ibiza, with 275,016 (-76%).

The outlook for the month of October is not much more rosy. The state of alarm decreed by the Government for Madrid capital and other cities of the Community, which prevents the mobility of more than five million citizens, is causing an additional decrease in the number of domestic passengers, in addition to that of international tourists.