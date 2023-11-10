Airports | A clumsy scam is spreading online: suitcases left at the airport are “sold” for two euros

Finavia is known for the scam circulating on social media. The company has nothing to do with the “advertisement”.

In social there is now an attractive offer circulating in the media, according to which Finavia, the operator of Helsinki-Vantaa airport, is selling passengers’ lost items, such as suitcases, for two euros.

Unfortunately, the airport doesn’t have a place to store lost luggage and sells lots of suitcases with different things and electronics for only 2 euros! Only online.

This is obviously a scam.

Finavia is told that the company is aware of the fake announcements circulating on social media platforms. The screenshots in this story are from Facebook.

The scam attempt is quite clumsy.

So a scam would be more attractive, the picture of the “announcement” has a lot of suitcases piled up.

In the scam, the designer is directed to order products by clicking on the “advertisement” button and to go to the website. The page finally proceeds to the stage where the bank account number is asked.

So don’t step into this mine:

Helsingfors-Vanda sales will start in 2023! We are currently sorting out the airport warehouse and are selling luggage that has been unattended for more than 6 months. According to the rules, they should be disposed of, but we organize a charity event and give them away for just money. €2.